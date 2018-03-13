Gas Prices Fall in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump in Columbia have fallen three cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gasbuddy.

Drivers are paying an average $2.21/g , according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

On the national level, drivers are paying 1 cent per gallon less over the last week at $2.51/gallon.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 12 in Columbia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.00/g in 2017, $1.70/g in 2016, $2.16/g in 2015, $3.18/g in 2014 and $3.53/g in 2013.