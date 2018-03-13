Governor McMaster discusses President Trump’s infrastructure plan with USDOT and SCDOT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- President Trump’s infrastructure plan was the talk Tuesday at a statehouse round table and it could mean money for roads.

President Trump is proposing a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan that would be partially funded using federal dollars.”

“What the president has done has basically proposed a framework without really writing the specific legislative language. The administration is deferring to Congress to actually produce the legislative language necessary to advance a bill,” said SC Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Christy Hall.

With the proposal in its early stages, how much money the state could get from the plan is yet to be determined but hall said it could be lucrative. “We’re excited about it, it’s unprecedented. The level of engagement. I have been at the DOT for more than two decades and I can tell you for the first time in my career, this opportunity has presented itself,” said Hall.

A look-back provision within the proposal would credit states for using non-federal dollars to meet infrastructural needs. After last years gas tax increase, Secretary Hall she is working with the USDOT to determine if the state qualifies for an incentive.

The governor’s says today’s meeting was the first of several with others taking place throughout the year.