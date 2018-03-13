National School Walk out Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students across the Country are preparing for an organized walkout tomorrow.

National school walkout day calls for students across the Country to leave the classroom at 10 in the morning for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims killed in the Florida school shooting.

ABC Columbia made some calls to check with some Midlands School Districts to find out how they plan to approach the rallies. Each area says they have discussed the walkout and will be dealing with it on a district by district basis.

ABC Columbia will be following some area students as they take part in the Walkout tomorrow morning and will bring you their stories on air and online.