One student taken to hospital after Lexington One bus collision, district says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One student was transported to the hospital as a precaution, Tuesday morning, after a bus headed to Gilbert schools was involved in an accident, Lexington School District One officials said.

According to a school spokesperson, the bus was traveling on Calks Ferry Road toward Two Notch Road. The collision happened in the 1600 block of Calks Ferry around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bus driver and 22 students were on board.

One fifth grade student was taken to Lexington Medical Center. A replacement bus brought the other 21 kids to Gilbert Primary and Gilbert Elementary, where they’re being rechecked by the schools’ nurses, the spokesperson said.

Both schools contacted the students’ parents by phone to provide an update.