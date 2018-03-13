Rex Tillerson to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state, Trump tweets





ABC News/WOLO – President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, tweeting this morning that he plans to replace him with CIA director Mike Pompeo.ike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump asked Tillerson to step aside Friday, a senior White House official told ABC News today. Trump wanted to make sure he had a team in place before the recently announced talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the official said.

Trump believes he works well with Pompeo and the decision to replace Tillerson was not based on any single issue, the official said.

Steve Goldstein, the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, released a statement today, saying Tillerson did not speak directly to Trump.

“The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling,” Goldstein said. “The secretary had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security. He will miss his colleagues at the Department of State and the foreign ministers he has worked with throughout the world.”

Trump, speaking briefly to reporters this morning before leaving for his trip to California, said he and Tillerson “disagreed on things.”

By contrast, Trump added, he and Pompeo are “always on the same wavelength” and “we have a very similar thought process.”

Trump released a lengthy statement praising Pompeo, 54, and his planned successor, Gina Haspel, concluding with two sentences about Tillerson.

“I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well,” Trump said in the statement released by the White House.

In his praise of Pompeo, Trump wrote, “I have gotten to know Mike very well over the past 14 months, and I am confident he is the right person for the job at this critical juncture.”

Both he and Haspel, 61, require Senate confirmation.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, praised the decision on Twitter.

“Congratulations to my friend and soon to be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo! Great decision by the President,” Haley wrote.

