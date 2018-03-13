Richland County Sheriff to host Iraqi Police Dignitary

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be hosting Lt. Col. Suhail Najmuldeen OLA of the Erbil Police College. This visit is an ongoing partnership between Sheriff Leon Lott and the Iraqi Police Services. The sharing of ideas, policies and procedures, and operations of our two law enforcement agencies is critical in fighting crime on all levels and crucial to the success of community policing strategies in South Carolina and Iraq.

Lt. Colonel Najmuldeen is second in command over all training in northern Iraq as assistant to the Dean of the Erbil College of Police. He is a proactive Police Instructor who has developed new trends in law enforcement training across the Middle East. During his visit, and in keeping with our ongoing training delegation agreement, he will join the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to share training practices, culture and policing tactics.

“Law enforcement, security and fighting terrorism is a worldwide issue,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “It’s very important we work with our international partners. We have developed a very close relationship with Lt. Col. Najmuldeen since 2010. Lt. Col. Najmuldeen is observing our deputies to bring our successes to Iraq”.