SCDOT looks for feedback on proposed I-26 widening project

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – SCDOT announced a proposal for a widening project that would help ease traffic flow and maximize roadways on I-26 today (3/13).

The I-26 widening project will bring improvements to a 16 mile long section of the I-26 corridor design, according to SCDOT Program Manager, Michael Hood.

Improvements would take place from 1.6 miles west of the SC 202 (Exit 85) interchange to the US 176 (Exit 101) interchange. I-26 would be widening to a total of 6-lanes, three in each direction, from Exit 85 to Exit 97 and a total of 8 lanes, four in each direction from Exit 97 to Exit 101.

Hood said, “This was a congested area that we recognized needed to be solved for safety reasons. Because of that we’re coming in and adding capacity.”

The project has been met with many different reactions.

Some were hopeful, like Lilly Hunter, a Midlands resident. She said, “This is well overdue so I hope they have plenty of money and good people and good contractors to get the job done. The road condition is terrible and the traffic jams. Widening, and having extra lanes, hopefully, the traffic will flow smoother and we can get to our destination safer.”

Others were concerned with how the project would affect their day-to-day lives. Local business owner, Peter Patel, said, “We bought land off that exit and now they’re saying hey we’re just going to block it off. That’s where my concern comes in because our lively hood is affected by it.”

SCDOT officials are welcoming all feedback concerning the proposal and will work hard to make the right changes.

The project will be funded using Federal and State funds and is estimated to cost $530 million.

You have until March 28th to leave a comment.