Secretary of State Tillerson out of White House

Washington, DC (WOLO) —Developing out of the White House president trump has replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

This morning the President announced that he’s moving current CIA Director Mike Pompeo into the role.

In a news conference, the President said Tillerson is a good man and he wishes him well. With the move, President Trump says he’s getting closer to having the cabinet he wants.