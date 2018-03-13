Skeletal remains found in Sumter woods belong to 55 to 60-year-old man

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – An autopsy has determined that skeletal remains found in Sumter were of a 55-60-year-old white male, according to the Sumter Police Department.

#BREAKING Skeletal remains found in Sumter by children playing in a wooded area are of a 55-60 year old white man. Identity and cause of death not yet confirmed. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/oxiF8rtCfa — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) March 13, 2018

In a release sent Tuesday (3/13), SPD says the autopsy performed Tuesday morning in Newberry, was unable to render an identification or cause of death. The pathologist

was however, able to determine the sex and age range.

Sumter Police and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are working to locate dental records of missing persons in the region to compare with the remains found.

Children playing in a wooded area off of Gaines Road found skeletal remains around 6:30 Sunday. Click here for that story.