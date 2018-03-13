South Carolina’s Jobless Rate Inches Up Slightly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s jobless rate inched up slightly in January, even as the state’s employment continued to rise.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Monday that the unemployment rate last month was 4.3 percent. That’s up from a revised 4.2 percent in December.

Nationally, unemployment was unchanged at 4.1.

The state reported that the number of people working in South Carolina in January was again above 2.2 million. The number of unemployed people was up more than 2,000, to over 100,000.

Manufacturing jobs were up by more than 3,100 in January.

Fairfield County continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.0 percent.