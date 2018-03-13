Young Boy Rescues Sumter Man From Being Crushed Underneath a Car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 65-year-old man trapped under a car is rescued by an unlikely hero. Allen Clemmons, says he is thankful a young boy happened to hear his last cry for help. Clemmons said it felt like forever he was stuck under his car and just when he was asking God for the strength to call out one last time, the young boy responded.

“Glad that I’m alive, glad that I’m alive,” Clemmons said. Clemmons was working on his 2004 black mustang convertible when suddenly, he saw the car rolling off the blocks, and found himself pinned underneath the car.

“I was scared. Believe me. Because I didn’t want to die. And I knew if somebody didn’t come to my rescue I would,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons said he lives on a 5 acre lot in Sumter, so no one lives near him, and his wife had left town for the day. He said he was being crushed under the weight of the car for an hour and a half. He was losing his breath and quickly losing hope, asking God for a miracle.

“And asking Him to take care of my family because I knew I didn’t have a chance. That I done give up. And He gave me that last breath to holler,” ,” Clemmons said. Clemmons said on his final cry for help, a boy appeared and he knew that boy was his guardian angel.

“And that little boy jacked that car up off of me,” Clemmons said. The boy lifted the car off of Clemmons using a 4-jack, and then got help. Clemmons said he is forever grateful to the young boy who saved his life. A young man he looks forward to officially meeting.

“So yes, he’s my guardian angel, because on my last breath I asked God to send an angel by. And he did,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons broke 6 ribs, fractured his shoulder and his pelvis. He has a long road of recovery ahead of him, but he said he is grateful for his guardian angel.