15-year-old arrested for punching teacher in the face

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 15-year-old student at Academy for Success on Broad River was arrested off-campus Wednesday (3/14).

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the student, after being removed from class, returned and hit the male teacher in the face with a closed fist multiple times.

They say the student then ran off but was located and arrested on Peppers Way without incident.

A release sent Wednesday night says the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated by the school nurse. The student was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

