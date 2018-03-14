Ballet between the books: ‘Cinderella’ comes to Richland Library Sandhills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library has partnered with Columbia City Ballet to put on a free performance of Cinderella on Sunday, March 18.

Dancers have come up with an abridged version of the classic – perfect for families with young children. A storyteller will read along as the ballerinas perform.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library’s Sandhill’s location auditorium. Library staff recommends getting there early to ensure you have a seat.