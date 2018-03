CPD hosts Coffee with a Cop





The Columbia Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop this Thursday (3/15) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop is a way for police officers to connect with the community members they serve, enjoy a coffee with them and discuss concerns.

The event is set to take place at the Dunkin Donuts at 7400 Wilson Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203.