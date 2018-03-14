Ellington agrees to new deal with Texans





HOUSTON (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks two-sport star Bruce Ellington reportedly is resigning with the Houston Texans after joining the team last season in training camp.

The Carolina alum caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns while working with former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage, once Watson went down for the season with injury.

Bruce Ellington is going back to the #Texans on a 1-year deal, source said. He may have found a home after he had success there in the slot in 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2018

Ellington missed the end of the 2017 campaign himself with a hamstring injury that put him on injured reserve to end his season.