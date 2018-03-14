LIVE COVERAGE: National School Walkout for tighter gun control laws





ABC News/WOLO – Seven thousand pairs of children’s shoes were lined up on the southeast lawn of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Tuesday in memory of every child who has died due to gun violence, the global advocacy organization Avaaz, who coordinated the display, said.

The shoes will be taken off the lawn around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but Soria said that all 7,000 pairs will be donated to charity.

This isn’t the first display addressing gun violence from Avaaz.

In February, the advocacy organization put up a trio of mobile billboards by Sen. Marco Rubio’s home in Miami, Florida. The billboards asked why there was no congressional movement on gun control, with one of the billboards reading, “How come, Marco Rubio?”