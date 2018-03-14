Man suffered fatal heart attack before crash in Blythewood

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim who suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his car in Blythewood.

Coroner Gary Watts said 55-year-old Gary Coats of Irmo was traveling on Links Crossing Drive when he suffered a fatal cardiac event; His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The incident occurred just before noon on March 12.

Watts said Coates suffered no trauma from the vehicle incident and his death has been ruled a natural.

