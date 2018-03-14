Midlands students participate in National Walkout Day
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Exactly one month after the fatal school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. students around the country took a stand for their own safety.
At 10 a.m. this morning (3/14) students in the Midlands joined this national movement and walked out of class to help raise awareness for gun control.
Stephen Wise, Student Body President at Dutch Fork High School, said; “It should be a priority that students are safe at school, especially in a public school because we all have to be here. It is important for us to be here to get our education. It is important for us to develop ourselves as students and as people and we should not be doing that in fear.”
Dutch Fork, one of several Lexington-Richland 5 schools that participated in the walkout, took it one step further than just walking out of class. Instead, student leaders met with District Superintendent, Steven Hefner, to propose different ways to demonstrate.