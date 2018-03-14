SC DOT Announces Ramp Closures as Part of I-77 Widening project in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be some traffic detours this weekend near the Two Notch road ramp.

According to the SC DOT, the southbound ramp from Two Notch Road onto I-77 will be closed

Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 during night time hours to allow the contractor to widen

I-77 in this area.

The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. and re-open Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., say SC DOT Officials.

Motorists should watch signs for detour information and are encouraged to avoid the area by taking an alternate route to access I-77 SB during the closure.