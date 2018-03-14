SC State Budget Debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South Carolina House lawmakers have approved a budget to fund state government for the coming year.

Legislators late Tuesday voted 116-2 to approve the state’s more than $8 billion budget plan. The chamber reconvened early Wednesday for another required vote on the measure before sending it to the state Senate.

The only dissenters to the overall budget bill were Reps. Jonathon Hill of Townville and Josiah Magnuson of Campobello.

Those Republicans many times were the only two to oppose individual sections of the funding proposal. Hill proposed multiple amendments to reallocate money to fund local governments, but they were not successful.

Lawmakers deliberated two days and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Senators will take up the budget for debate later this year.