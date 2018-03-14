Sister of convicted church shooter, Dylan Roof arrested

Richland, SC (WOLO) — The Richland county Sheriff’s Department says an incident that took place at a Richland County school has landed 18 year old Morgan Roof behind bars. Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Sheriff’s Department confirms that Morgan is sister of Charleston Church Shooter Dylan Roof.

According to authorities, Morgan Roof was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying a weapon on the campus of AC Flora High Schools. Officials say a school resource officer was contacted by a school administrator after they were alerted to Roof being in possession of marijuana, pepper spray and a knife.

Deputies say Roof is also accused of making a post on the social media site Snapchat that concerned some students.

