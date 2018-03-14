St. Pats Festival in Five Points This Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The luck of the Irish is sure to be with Five Points Festival goers this weekend.

The annual St Patrick’s day Festival in Five Points is gearing up for another year of fun and food and music.

The festival is set for Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 9am to 7pm.

Here is a schedule of events from St Pat’s in Five Points organizers:

7:30am – Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run

9am – Festival gates open!

10am – St. Pat’s Parade – FREE musical mile down Devine Street

10am – 6pm – Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE and located on Pavilion Avenue

2pm – 6pm – Silent Disco

Noon – 7pm – Live music with over 25 bands on five official stages!

According to organizers, Pre-sale tickets are available for $17 in select locations, as well as online at StPatsColumbia.com for $20 untilFriday, March 16th. Tickets will be $25 at the gate.