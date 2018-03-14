Teacher accidentally fires gun at school

ABC News,


Seaside High School in Seaside California is seen here in this undated Google Maps image.

ABC News – A California teacher is believed to have accidentally fired his weapon in a classroom today.

Seaside police officers were summoned to Seaside High School Tuesday after the teacher, who was teaching a public safety class, discharged the weapon, police said in a statement.

Officials said one student was injured either by a bullet fragment or ceiling debris and transported to a local hospital by his parent for treatment. No one was seriously injured.

The teacher involved was identified by police as Dennis Alexander, who is a reserve police officer for the City of Sand City as well.

The incident is under investigation.

Share

Related

National School Walk out Day
Secretary of State Tillerson out of White House
Dr. Robin Hardy named new Irmo High principal
Dog dies on United flight after being placed in ov...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android