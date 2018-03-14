Two students arrested for weapons on school grounds

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sherriff’s Department arrested two students from A.C. Flora High School today. Officials say both were charged for having weapons on school property.

On Tuesday (3/13) the Richland County Sherriff’s Department School Resource Officer was contacted by a school administrator after students reported they saw someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds. After a brief search, officials found a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.

The Sherriff stated that at no time were any students in danger, and that the administrative staff acted quickly to identify those involved.

One student has been released to his parents custody and the other was transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.