Walmart Starts Food Home Delivery

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Walmart , America’s largest seller of groceries, is planning to deliver supermarket items to 100 communities by the end of the year.

No word yet if Columbia will be one of those markets.

Walmart’s delivery service is $9.95 per order with a $30-dollar minimum purchase.

The move comes amid a big push by Amazon for same-day grocery delivery.