Wilson named finalist for National Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson has been named a finalist for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the WBCA announced Wednesday. The Hopkins, S.C., native is one of four finalists for the national player of the year honor, joining Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell and UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson.

The winner will be announced during ESPN’s telecast of the NCAA Women’s Final Four National Semifinal Games on Fri., March 29, in Columbus, Ohio.

Wilson, a finalist for the Wade Trophy in each of the two previous seasons, has remained a force on both ends of the floor. She leads the SEC in points (22.6) and blocks per game (3.2), and her career-high 11.8 rebounds per contest rank third in the league and 11th in NCAA Division I.

Wilson has delivered against the best this year, averaging 20.2 points and 13.0 rebounds in her 13 games against ranked foes. The program’s all-time leading scorer is the only player in league history to garner three SEC Player of the Year honors.

The No. 7/7 Gamecocks (26-6) open play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Fri., March 16, when they host North Carolina A&T (23-8). Tipoff between the second-seeded Gamecocks and 15th-seeded Aggies is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.