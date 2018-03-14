Woman mistakenly throws $100,000 worth of jewelry in trash

ATLANTA, GA (WOLO) – An Atlanta-area landfill underwent a frantic search last week, after a woman realized she accidentally threw $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry in the trash.

The woman called the dump after realizing the mistake. Landfill workers were able to narrow down the trash arrival to a specific 20 minute window. Their one clue going into the search? The trash bag was black.

After nearly three hours of sifting through ten tons of trash, the team of five crew members found the three diamond rings and a diamond tennis bracelet.

Trucks dump about 300 tons of trash every day at the landfill in Hall County, Atlanta.