16-year-old charged with bringing firearm to school becomes third in RCSD’s on-going investigation at A.C. Flora HS

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 16-year old male student is facing serious charged after Richland County deputies say he was involved incident at A.C. Flora High School Wednesday.

The teen is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, and obstruction of justice.

Deputies say on Tuesday, March 13, the school’s RSO was contacted by a school administrator, in reference to a student having a loaded magazine in his book bag.

Alert students reported that they saw someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds; this student was responsible for tossing the gun. After a brief search, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun was located, deputies say.

On Tuesday two other 16-year old males were charged in this same incident for having a weapon on school grounds; this student has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

