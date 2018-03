Governor McMaster Calls for Trained Certified Officers in Every School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the wake of the arrest of two teens in Richland county, accused of bringing an unloaded gun and ammunition on school grounds, Governor Henry McMaster is responding.

The Governor wrote in a tweet…in part quote “We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively.”

McMaster also reiterated that he wants a trained, certified police officer in every school , all day, everyday.