Greenville Schools to Cite about 500 for National Walkout

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s largest school district says it’s going to reprimand several hundred students who participated in a national walkout to protest gun violence at schools. Greenville County Schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said Wednesday that students who participated in the walkout will be cited for cutting class. She said that school records show that about 530 students participated at about a dozen high schools.