Lexington Town Council Hires Law Firm to Fight Opioid Abuse

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Town Council is taking action in the fight against Opioid abuse.

This week Council members voted to hire a law firm to pursue litigation against those responsible for the Opioid epidemic,they say has caused deaths to individuals and tremendous costs to Lexington County.

Lexington hired the Simmons Law Firm they say has been successful in pursuing actions against drug companies for other types of prescription drug related cases.

