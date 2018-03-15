Prices at the Pump Down in Columbia

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas Prices in the Midlands have fallen three cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gasbuddy.

Drivers are paying an average $2.21/g , according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

On the national level, drivers are paying 1 cent per gallon less over the last week at $2.51/gallon.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 12 in Columbia have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.00/g in 2017, $1.70/g in 2016, $2.16/g in 2015, $3.18/g in 2014 and $3.53/g in 2013.

Share

Related

Gas Prices Fall in the Midlands
Gas Prices Drop in the Midlands
Gas Prices on the Rise in Columbia
Prices at the Pump in the Midlands

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android