RCSD responds to arrests made at A.C. Flora this week

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The little sister of convicted Charleston shooter Dylann Roof, Morgan, was accused of bringing multiple weapons to campus and being in possession of marijuana yesterday (3/14) at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.

According to Richland County Deputies, Roof also made a post on social media which raised a red flag with administrators and the school resource officer.

Roof’s snapchat post said the walkout wasn’t going to change anything, that she hoped it was a trap and those participating get shot, also adding a racial element to the post, which the school said was a “hateful message and extremely inappropriate”

This is one of several arrests that have been made at A.C. Flora this week alone. Richland County deputies say they are working hard to keep the schools in the area, specifically A.C. Flora, safe.

Lt. Curtis Wilson od the Richland County Sheriff’s office said; “We have to take every single thing serious. Whether you just meant it as a joke or you really truly meant it from your heart. We can’t distinguish which one. Everyone has to be taken just as serious as it’s written. It’s not something that’s a game, it’s not a joke, it’s not humorous at all period. So it’s one of those things that if you’re doing this, you need to stop, you need think about your actions.”

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement saying, “potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School.” He said, “we don’t need anymore legislative study committees, debates, or deliberation, we know what we need to do and we need action now and Wednesday was proof.”