Read Across America Art Contest

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are some talented young artists in the Midlands.

Thursday afternoon the South Carolina education association and EdVenture Children’s Museum unveiled the winning works of art from this year’s Read Across America student art contest.

The theme for this year’s contest was “From the Mountains to the Sea.”

If you’d like to see the artwork in person it will be on display at EdVenture through the end of April