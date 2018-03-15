Trending: Sister of Dylann Roof and others face weapons, drug charges in HS incident Mar 15, 2018 4:43 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Betsy DeVos’ competence called int... Trending on ABC Columbia: Tillerson out as Secreta... Trending: Fmr. NC officer charged, arrested after ... Trending: Barbie debuts new ‘Shero’ do...