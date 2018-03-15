Update: Mugshot of Morgan Roof- Sister of Charleston Church Shooter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News has obtained a mugshot of 18 year old Morgan Roof who was booked Wednesday night into the Detention Center in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, convicted Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof’s sister, 18 year old Morgan Roof is facing numerous charges.

Deputies say she’s accused of bringing a knife, marijuana and pepper spray to A.C. Flora High School, on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s department, a school resource officer was contacted by a school administrator, in reference to roof.

Roof also reportedly made a post on social media about national walkout day which concerned some students at the school.