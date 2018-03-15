Woman Charged With Stealing From Students During Walk-Out





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say 32 year old Aisha Evans is charged with three counts of petty larceny.

Investigators say during Wednesday’s walk-out event at Richland Northeast High School Evans took $180 from students bookbags that were left unattended in a classroom.

Deputies say school administrators and the school resource officer were able to determine Evans took the money and she was charged and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.