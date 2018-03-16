10 arrested on charges connected to the exploitation of minors

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Ten individuals have been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. This comes as part of a multi-state crackdown among nine Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces across the Southeast.

Officials say Anthony Carmichael (age 30), of Marion, S.C., Edwin Alan Giacin (age 35), of Little River, S.C., Matthew Dalton (age 29), of Columbia, S.C., Howard Knapp (age 32), of Columbia, S.C., Luis Daniel Colon Yera (age 26), of Greer, S.C., Kenneth O’Shaughnessy (age 47), of Simpsonville, S.C., Donald Keith McCall (age 53), of Simpsonville, S.C., Kenneth Vitali (age 51), of Hopkins, S.C., Ariel Elayda Acierto (age 21), of Ladson, S.C.,and Andrew Steiskal (age 22), of Juneau County, WI are all being charged on different counts of sexual misconduct and exploitation of minors.

This multiagency collaborative effort across S.C. was coordinated by ICAC investigators with the Attorney General’s Office. ICAC investigators working with the Cayce Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s Offices located in Charleston County, Greenville County, Horry County, Marion County, and Richland County participated in this statewide investigative effort. ICAC investigators with the Lexington County and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Charleston, Greer and Simpsonville Police Departments and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with these cases.

All ten cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.