17 year-old charged with weapons on school grounds





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A 17-year-old Gray Collegiate Academy student is charged with having weapons on school grounds after two BB guns were found in his car parked on the school’s campus Thursday morning.

Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property, according to arrest warrants.

“A student shared a tip with the school resource officer that Chambers was sitting in his car and pointing a gun at the street,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The SRO immediately followed up on the tip and questioned Chambers, who immediately handed over one of the BB guns.”

Koon said Chambers later admitted having a second BB gun in his car.

Chambers was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.