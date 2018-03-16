Clemson holds pro day for prospective NFL players

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Outgoing Clemson players, alongside alums of the program, worked to impress visiting NFL scouts Thursday at the Tigers’ Pro Day.

The Poe indoor facility hosted the Tigers players putting themselves to the test for pro scouts. Deon Cain, Ray-Ray McCloud, Tyrone Crowder, Marcus Edmond, Dorian O’Daniel, Van Smith, Ryan Carter, Taylor Hearn, Drew Costa, Christian Grooms, DJ Greenlee, Kaleb Bevelle, Kelby Bevelle, Korrin Wiggins, Tyson Dye, Adrian Baker, Jadar Johnson, and Jay Guillermo all took part in drills and workouts.