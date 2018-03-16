Clemson not concerned with outside opinions at NCAA Tourney

SAN DIEGO (WOLO) – Clemson is preparing to play in their first NCAA Tournament game in the last seven years, as the Tigers take on New Mexico State in the final game of the first round.

Brad Brownell’s fifth-seeded team is a popular pick to be upset by many college basketball analysts and fans in their brackets by the 12-seeded Aggies, who have made it into March Madness six of the last seven years.

But the Tigers’ head coach isn’t concerned about the views from the world outside of Clemson’s locker room and is determined to make sure his team enjoys their time at the big dance.

Video courtesy of NCAA and WCIV.