College of Charleston taking next step into March Madness

Greg Brzozowski,

SAN DIEGO (WOLO) – Earl Grant has brought the College of Charleston to their first NCAA Tournament in the 21st century, traveling across the country to face Auburn in the first round.

For the fourth time in school history, the Cougars have made it to March Madness, after having last entered the big dance in the 1998-99 season.

The 13-seed is hoping to pull an upset on the four-seed SEC regular season champions when they face off at 7:27 p.m. EST.

Video courtesy of NCAA and WCIV.

