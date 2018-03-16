Despite win, Gamecocks sum up “very, very disappointing” performance in first round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – 15-seed North Carolina A&T outscored the defending national champion Gamecocks 31-24 in the second half of their first round matchup. The visiting Aggies came to Colonial Life Arena and forced two-seed Carolina to commit 19 turnovers.

Dawn Staley called her teams’ opening performance in their title defense “very, very disappointing”. But her squad is still dancing on to the second round, defeating the MEAC champions 63-52.

Despite scoring a team-high 19 points and pulling down 16 rebounds to lead all players, A’ja Wilson described her side’s performance as “unacceptable” Friday night.

The SEC Tournament champions will retake the court to face 10-seed Virginia Sunday at 9 p.m. in what will be Wilson’s final game of her collegiate career at Colonial Life Arena.