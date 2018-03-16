Events: Going Green in Five Points and Indie Grits
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Saturday everyone will be a little Irish for the 36th annual St. Pat’s Festival in Five Points.
You have a chance to party with 30 thousand of your closest friends as 25 bands rock six stages.
The parade starts at 10am Saturday morning on Devine Street.
Here is the schedule and festival information as posted by St Pats in Five Points organizers:
SCHEDULE:
7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run
Presented by Future Scholar
Official RRCA South Carolina State 15K Championship
Registration open on GetToTheGreen.com
Start Location: Maxcy Gregg Park
9 a.m. Festival Gates Open
10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade – FREE
Location: Devine Street
Grand Marshal: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 303:
The Jack Van Loan Chapter, riding in Vietnam era Jeeps and Humvees
10 a.m. – 6 p.m Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE
Location: New for 2018! Pavilion Avenue
(between College and Greene Streets)
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Silent Disco
Location: Harden Street at College Street
Noon – 7 p.m. Musical Entertainment
ADMISSIONS:
$25 Day-of — Available at any of the four entrance gates