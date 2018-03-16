Events: Going Green in Five Points and Indie Grits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Saturday everyone will be a little Irish for the 36th annual St. Pat’s Festival in Five Points.

You have a chance to party with 30 thousand of your closest friends as 25 bands rock six stages.

The parade starts at 10am Saturday morning on Devine Street.

Here is the schedule and festival information as posted by St Pats in Five Points organizers:

SCHEDULE:

7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run

Presented by Future Scholar

Official RRCA South Carolina State 15K Championship

Registration open on GetToTheGreen.com

Start Location: Maxcy Gregg Park

9 a.m. Festival Gates Open

10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade – FREE

Location: Devine Street

Grand Marshal: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 303:

The Jack Van Loan Chapter, riding in Vietnam era Jeeps and Humvees

10 a.m. – 6 p.m Pot O’ Gold Playland – FREE

Location: New for 2018! Pavilion Avenue

(between College and Greene Streets)

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Silent Disco

Location: Harden Street at College Street

Noon – 7 p.m. Musical Entertainment

Five official stages with over 25 artists

ADMISSIONS:

$25 Day-of — Available at any of the four entrance gates