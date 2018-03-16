Fire Chief: Juvenile causes $6 million in damages after setting fire in Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A fire set by a juvenile may have caused $6 million in damages Thursday (3/16) night.

According to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, his department responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. When crews arrived smoke could be seen inside.

He says the fire at the Garners Ferry Road Walmart was started near the paper towels. Fire investigators looked at surveillance footage and determined a juvenile set the fire.

Our @GabAFranklin spoke with @ColaFire‘s Chief Aubrey Jenkins about last night’s fire at the Garners Ferry Road @Walmart. According to Chief Jenkins, the fire was set by a juvenile and caused nearly $6M in damages. #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/FqeMW0M3MO — ABC Columbia (@abc_columbia) March 16, 2018

The fire itself caused less than $5,000 but because it set the sprinklers off, Chief Jenkins says Walmart estimates the damage at $5 to $6 million. He says nearly everything in the store, including pharmacy prescription medication, will have to be replaced because of smoke and water damage.

Chief Jenkins says a 2nd degree arson charge is possible.