Gamecocks face #2 Florida to open SEC play





COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team opens play in the Southeastern Conference as the Gamecocks welcome No. 2 Florida to Founders Park for a weekend series. The series starts on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s game beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday’s series finale will start at 1 p.m.

Friday’s game will be on SEC Network Plus and be part of Bases Loaded coverage on SEC Network. Dave Neal and Todd Walker will have the call on Friday. Saturday’s game will be on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call while Sunday’s game is on ESPNU. Dave Neal will be joined by Kyle Peterson for that game. Every Gamecock baseball game also will be on the IMG Gamecock Sports Network.

The Gamecocks, winners of five games in a row, are coming off a 12-3 win over Harvard Wednesday afternoon as Carolina had 14 hits and put up four runs in the fourth and five runs in the seventh.