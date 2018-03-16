Gamecocks move Pro Day





COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 16, 2018) — The South Carolina football program will hold its annual Pro Timing Day on Tuesday, March 20, when 12 draft-eligible former Gamecock players are slated to work out for NFL coaches and scouts. The field portion of the event has been moved to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility and will be closed to the public.

Those former Gamecock players expected to participate include: Cory Helms, Hayden Hurst, Ulric Jones, JaMarcus King, Alan Knott, Chris Lammons, Skai Moore, D.J. Park, Dante Sawyer, Demetrius Smalls, D.J. Smith and Taylor Stallworth.

The event will begin in the Crews Building weight room (which will be closed to the media, general public and agents) at 8 a.m. and conducted in the following order: Height/Weight; Broad Jump/Vertical Jump; Bench Press.

The testing will then continue at the indoor facility at approximately 9:45 a.m. with the 40-yard dash; Short Shuttle/3-Cone; and Long Shuttle. Following the testing, individual position workouts will be conducted on the field.