To Your Health: Understanding a Stroke

Hima Dalal joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the risk, signs, and living with a stroke

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack occurs when blood flow to an area in the brain is cut off and the brain cells are deprived of oxygen and glucose needed to survive and will die or get damaged.If caught early brain damage can be prevented. According to Vital Energy founder Hima Dalal says that the good news is increased awareness of stroke prevention and prompt treatment has decreased stroke rate in USA per CDC.

Dalal says that stroke rehab is very important if a person have paralysis of body parts or weakness or problem with coordination, difficulty swallowing, speaking, thinking, walking, using upper extremity, and numbness.

Dalal suggests that occupational physical and speech therapists can play a vital role in helping to regain lost function. In fact, she says that the body can relearn tasks and “work to be independent.”

Dalal says that some warning signs of stroke are:

Weakness of One side of body

Paralysis of one side of body

Mental confusion or massive headache for no reason

Slurred or lost speech

In most stroke cases if treated in first 4 hours have better chance of full recovery with bodily functions.

For your rehab need or questions you can find Hima at www.vitalenergytherapy.com