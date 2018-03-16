Lexington School Dist. 2 Proposed Sale of Two District Properties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is in the middle of a proposed real estate deal.

The District announced it has reached an agreement with Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community to sell two of the district’s properties.

Officials say those properties include the current District Education Center property, on 10 acres at 715 9th Street, as well as a former performing arts center on about 2.5 acres at 824 B Avenue, fronting Ninth Street and roughly two blocks from the district office.

The total sale price, more than four million dollars say officials.

A district spokesperson says the sale will go towards the construction of a new performing arts center.