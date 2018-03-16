Man Pleads Not Guilty in South Carolina Kidnapping, Rape case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A man charged with raping a woman and kidnapping her 4-year-old daughter in South Carolina has pleaded not guilty. Thomas Evans appeared in federal court Friday. Media outlets report he said little other than answering Magistrate Judge Bristow Marchant’s questions as the judge accepted his not guilty plea. Prosecutors say Evans beat and raped the girl’s mother in their Charleston home on Feb. 13. The child was found safely in Alabama a day later, and Evans was arrested in Mississippi.